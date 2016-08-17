Media player
Scientists claim pesticides are linked to bee decline
The large-scale, long-term decline in wild bees across England has been linked to the use of neonicotinoid insecticides by a new study.
Over 18 years, researchers analysed bees who forage heavily on oilseed rape, a crop widely treated with "neonics".
Rebecca Morelle reports.
