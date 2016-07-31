Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Walking faster than others can run
Race walking is certainly one of the more unusual sports that you will see at next week's Rio Olympics, where the top athletes will reach speeds of around 10 miles an hour.
One of Team GB's rising stars, Tom Bosworth, has been putting Breakfast's Mike Bushell through his paces.
-
31 Jul 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window