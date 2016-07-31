Trainers of race walker
Walking faster than others can run

Race walking is certainly one of the more unusual sports that you will see at next week's Rio Olympics, where the top athletes will reach speeds of around 10 miles an hour.

One of Team GB's rising stars, Tom Bosworth, has been putting Breakfast's Mike Bushell through his paces.

