Footprint of Abelisaurus dinosaur
Large Abelisaurus Dinosaur dinosaur footprint found in Bolivia

One of the largest ever dinosaur footprints has been found in Bolivia.

It is more than a metre across - and is thought to have belonged to a type of dinosaur called an Abelisaurus.

It was unearthed in a site near the Bolivian capital, Sucre.

Tim Allman reports.

  • 29 Jul 2016
