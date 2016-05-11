New insights on Earth's magnetic field

Video

Europe's Swarm space mission is providing an unprecedented view of Earth's protective magnetic field, scientists say.

The three-satellite constellation is now routinely mapping its convulsions, allowing researchers to probe the mechanisms that drive the "invisible shield" in remarkable new detail.

This movie, released this week by the Swarm team, illustrates changes in the rate at which Earth's magnetic field strengthened and weakened between 2000 and 2015. Changes are slowing in blue areas; they are speeding up in red areas.