Sumatran tiger in a cage
The sanctuary trying to save Sumatran tigers from extinction

A rescue centre in Indonesia is trying to rescue Sumatran tigers and save the species from extinction.

There are estimated to be fewer than 500 of the animals left in the wild.

Erni Suyanti Musabine is a vet and has saved 11 Sumatran tigers in the past nine years.

  • 31 Mar 2016
