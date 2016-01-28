Media player
Chris Packham on polecat comeback
Polecats, which were almost wiped out in Britain in the last century, have made a remarkable recovery, conservationists say.
The results of a nationwide survey reveal that the animals are spreading across the country into areas where they have not been seen for 100 years.
The research was carried out by the Vincent Wildlife Trust.
Here naturalist and BBC presenter Chris Packham explains why he's thrilled about the comeback - and why he's hoping to spot his second wild polecat.
28 Jan 2016
