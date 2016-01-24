Penguin chick
Scientists set up penguin CCTV

A team of researchers led by Dr Tom Hart at Oxford University has set up a network of penguin-monitoring cameras throughout the Antarctic Peninsula.

The team has to reach remote penguin colonies to set up their cameras, which are helping the scientists to work out how to conserve and protect the penguins.

Here, Dr Hart explains how to install Antarctic CCTV.

