Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Scientists set up penguin CCTV
A team of researchers led by Dr Tom Hart at Oxford University has set up a network of penguin-monitoring cameras throughout the Antarctic Peninsula.
The team has to reach remote penguin colonies to set up their cameras, which are helping the scientists to work out how to conserve and protect the penguins.
Here, Dr Hart explains how to install Antarctic CCTV.
You can find out more and join in with the project here.
-
24 Jan 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window