Tim Peake is preparing for his first ever spacewalk on 15 January - one of the most dangerous activities an astronaut can under take.

It involves leaving the relative safety of the International Space Station for the inhospitable vacuum of space with its wildly fluctuating temperatures - not to mention absence of breathable air!

To stay alive, Tim will rely on a American spacesuit - space health expert Kevin Fong showed us the features of its Russian equivalent, borrowed from the National Space Centre in Leicester.

He explained that it is not so much a suit as, "the smallest spacecraft that you're ever likely to occupy."

Filmed and produced by Sara Barman.