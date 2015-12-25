Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Review 2015: The year in science
Rebecca Morelle looks back on the year in science - from a British astronaut blasting off into space, to efforts to halt global warming here on Earth.
-
25 Dec 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window