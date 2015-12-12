Emma Ruby-Sachs
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Climate deal negotiators: 'No-one is sleeping much'

Climate deal negotiators have been working through a third night in Paris. It's tiring work not just for them but also the thousands of campaigners and journalists covering the event.

Video journalist Paul Harris has been asking them whether it has been worth it.

  • 12 Dec 2015
Go to next video: COP21: Do you know your Aosis from your Alba?