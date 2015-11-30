Media player
COP21: Why should we care about climate change?
We hear a lot about climate change but it seems that most of the problems and solutions lie in the hands of major industry and government.
What can we do and, more importantly, why should we care?
As the UN Climate Change Convention kicks off in Paris, BBC environment correspondent Matt McGrath explains how climate change is going to affect everyone - all in less than the time it takes to make a coffee.
Produced by Marcus Thompson and Jean-Li Lee
30 Nov 2015
