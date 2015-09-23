Mountain ready
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

UK-led Harmoni instrument for E-ELT

UK researchers have signed the contract that will lead to the development of one of the first instruments for the European Extremely Large Telescope.

The E-ELT will be the biggest optical and infrared observatory ever constructed, with a primary mirror just short of 40m across.

A British-led consortium will make a £50m spectrograph called Harmoni.

Oxford University's Prof Niranjan Thatte discusses the E-ELT and Harmoni with our correspondent Jonathan Amos.

  • 23 Sep 2015