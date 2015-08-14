Video

Scotland's salmon farming industry has begun farming a new type of fish, specifically to keep salmon clean.

The Scottish Aquaculture Innovation Centre, a government and industry-funded body, is working with University of Stirling scientists and seafood company Marine Harvest to breed cleaner wrasse. These are fish that feed on a common and pervasive salmon parasite called sea lice.

BBC News went along on one of the first cleaner fish deliveries from a hatchery on the Mull of Kintyre.

Video journalist: Victoria Gill