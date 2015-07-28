Drone
AI: Scientists fear robotic weapons

More than 1,000 scientists, including Stephen Hawking, have called for a ban on developing artificial intelligence for military use and to build robotic weapons.

Remotely piloted drones have played a controversial role in military operations by countries like America.

However in an open letter, the group said technology could end up being developed without human intervention.

The BBC's science editor David Shukman explains.

