The 'bomb bag' is secured inside an aircraft hold for testing
'Bomb bag' designed to resist terrorist bombs

Scientists have developed what they're describing as a bomb proof material that could be a major step forward in aircraft security.

A device called FlyBag is designed to absorb the shockwaves and shrapnel caused by explosions, if security fails and a bomb reaches the luggage hold.

The BBC's David Shukman has had exclusive access to tests on the new technology carried out this week.

  • 24 Jul 2015