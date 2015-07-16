Media player
Winged dragon dinosaur found
Scientists have discovered a new species of winged dinosaur that they say was on the cusp of becoming a bird.
The 125 million year-old specimen was an ancestor of velociraptor.
As well as providing a piece of the fossilised puzzle about the evolution of wings, the ancient creature suggests that many more dinosaurs, including velociraptor, would have looked like "big, fluffy killer birds", as lead researcher Dr Stephen Brusatte from the University of Edinburgh explains in this clip.
Photographs courtesy of Junchang Lu. Artist's impression by Zhao Chuang.
16 Jul 2015
