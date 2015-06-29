Media player
Solar Impulse: 'No going back' in flight across Pacific
A solar-powered plane has passed the "point of no return" in its second bid at making a record-breaking flight across the Pacific Ocean.
Solar Impulse took off from Japan's Nagoya Airfield at 18:03 GMT on Sunday.
The journey to Hawaii is expected to take approximately 120 hours.
Rebecca Morelle reports.
29 Jun 2015
