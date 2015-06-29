Solar Impulse 2
Solar Impulse: 'No going back' in flight across Pacific

A solar-powered plane has passed the "point of no return" in its second bid at making a record-breaking flight across the Pacific Ocean.

Solar Impulse took off from Japan's Nagoya Airfield at 18:03 GMT on Sunday.

The journey to Hawaii is expected to take approximately 120 hours.

