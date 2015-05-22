How an ancient parasite was frozen in time

Video

Researchers have revealed the 425-million-year-old remains of a newly discovered species of parasite - still clamped to the host animal it invaded.

The international team discovered the fossil at a site in Herefordshire in the Welsh borders.

To see it in detail, Prof David Siveter from the University of Leicester and his colleagues created this digital "virtual fossil" by scanning layers of the limestone it was embedded within.

Here, speaking to the BBC whilst on a field trip in Japan, he explains the significance of the discovery, and describes why the site is so important to scientists.