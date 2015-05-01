Messenger spacecraft orbits Mercury
Nasa's Messenger spacecraft has ended its mission to Mercury by making a planned crash landing on the planet.

After running out of fuel, it plunged from orbit onto the rocky surface, leaving behind a crater thought to be the size of a tennis court.

The probe was launched in 2004 and was only expected to orbit Mercury for one year.

Our science correspondent Pallab Ghosh reports.

