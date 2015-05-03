David Shukman,
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Arctic research from an ice-bound boat

A team of scientists has spent the winter aboard a research vessel deliberately wedged into the Arctic ice pack.

Their aim is to gather data about how the polar region is changing.

The BBC's Science Editor, David Shukman, is the only British journalist to be invited aboard the Lance as it drifts with the ice 300 miles north of Longyearbyen.

  • 03 May 2015
Go to next video: UK science to get £200m polar ship