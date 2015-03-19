Video

Parts of northern Europe will experience a rare solar eclipse on the morning of Friday 20 March.

The far north will experience a total eclipse of the Sun, as the Moon casts a shadow onto the surface of the Earth.

But a lot of places further south will also get a taste of the rare spectacle.

Here, BBC News explains this celestial event happens and how to observe it safely - in 90 seconds.

Video by John Galliver and Victoria Gill

The BBC News website will provide live coverage of the eclipse from 0730GMT on Friday 20 March.

WARNING: NEVER LOOK DIRECTLY AT THE SUN WITH THE NAKED EYE, OR WITH CAMERAS, TELESCOPES, GLASSES OR DEVICES OF ANY KIND UNLESS SPECIFICALLY STATED THAT IT IS SAFE TO DO SO. LOOKING AT THE SUN WITHOUT PROPER PRECAUTIONS CAN CAUSE SERIOUS EYE DAMAGE.

