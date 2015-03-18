A new shelter is being built to protect the site of the world's worst nuclear accident, at Chernobyl in Ukraine.

The construction costs over £1bn ($1.46bn/1.38bn euros) and is intended to stop radioactive material leaking, and to allow the old reactor to be dismantled safely.

A catastrophic explosion in April 1986 caused 31 deaths, and the radioactive material released spread across Europe.

The BBC's Science Editor David Shukman went to see the shield being built.