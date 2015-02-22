Two astronauts working on the ISS
International Space Station prepares for space tourism

Two astronauts have spent six hours installing new cabling on the outside of the International Space Station.

It will allow other spacecraft to dock, including those of private companies who hope one day to take tourists to the station.

Lucas de Jong reports.

