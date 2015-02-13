Net pioneer warns of digital 'Dark Age'

Vint Cerf, who has been described as a "father of the internet", has warned that data we have been saving on our computers could be lost forever.

Currently a Google vice-president, Mr Cerf fears there could be little or no record of the 21st Century for future generations as we enter what he describes as a "digital Dark Age".

He told the BBC's Pallab Ghosh says information such as photos and documents could be inaccessible as hardware and software become obsolete.