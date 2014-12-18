Media player
India launches largest rocket into space
India has launched its largest rocket and an unmanned capsule into space.
The 630-tonne Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (MK III) blasted off from Sriharikota in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday morning.
The new rocket will be able to carry heavier satellites into space.
18 Dec 2014
