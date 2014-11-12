Media player
'Down on the surface': The moment Philae comet landing confirmed
"We're down on the surface", said Professor Mark McCaughrean from the European Space Agency when Philae sent back a signal that it had landed on a moving comet.
"Buses don't run that well", he added, when the manoeuvre was confirmed within two minutes of its expected arrival.
12 Nov 2014
