Scientists celebrate
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Down on the surface': The moment Philae comet landing confirmed

"We're down on the surface", said Professor Mark McCaughrean from the European Space Agency when Philae sent back a signal that it had landed on a moving comet.

"Buses don't run that well", he added, when the manoeuvre was confirmed within two minutes of its expected arrival.

  • 12 Nov 2014
Go to next video: Scientist with comet landing tattoo