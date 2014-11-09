Media player
Twin waterspouts form off Ligurian coast, Italy
Footage has emerged of the moment two waterspouts appeared simultaneously off the coast of Liguria, north west Italy.
The natural phenomenon occurred during a thunderstorm on 6 November near Diano Marina.
Both waterspouts dissipated before making landfall.
Pictures courtesy of YouTube/liguriainside
09 Nov 2014
