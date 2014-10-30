Murmurations can involve up to 50,000 birds or more
Video

Scientists are asking for help with starling murmurations

Scientists are asking for help in a study of the amazing formations made by starlings as they flock in the sky.

The murmurations are one of the wonders of nature, but they are becoming increasingly rare.

BBC Midlands Rural Affairs correspondent David Gregory-Kumar has been speaking to Dr Anne Goodenough from the University of Gloucestershire.

