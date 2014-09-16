Media player
Rosetta: 'Audacious' comet landing site chosen
Scientists and engineers have spent weeks studying the 4km-wide "ice mountain" known as 67P, looking for a location they can place a small robot.
They have chosen what they hope is a relatively smooth region on the smaller of the comet's two lobes.
But the team is under no illusions as to how difficult the task will be.
Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko, currently sweeping through space some 440 million km from Earth, is highly irregular in shape.
David Shukman reports.
16 Sep 2014
