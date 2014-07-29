Sliding scale of how face dimensions affect first impressions
Can face dimensions affect first impressions?

Scientists have modelled the physical attributes which cause us to make social judgements based on a stranger's face.

They found that small changes in the dimensions of a face can make it appear more trustworthy, dominant or attractive.

Tom Hartley, a psychologist at the University of York, explains.

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Tuesday 29 July.

