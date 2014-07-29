Media player
Can face dimensions affect first impressions?
Scientists have modelled the physical attributes which cause us to make social judgements based on a stranger's face.
They found that small changes in the dimensions of a face can make it appear more trustworthy, dominant or attractive.
Tom Hartley, a psychologist at the University of York, explains.
First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Tuesday 29 July.
29 Jul 2014
