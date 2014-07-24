Media player
Call for end to 'throwaway society'
MPs have called for a ban on food waste going in to landfill.
The report by the Environmental Audit Committee also called for lower VAT on recycled products and longer warranty periods on consumer goods.
It concluded that a "circular economy" approach is needed to save resources as the world's population rises.
The BBC's Claire Marshall reports.
24 Jul 2014
