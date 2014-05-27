Media player
Giant peat bog discovered in Congo-Brazzaville
A vast peatland has been discovered in a remote part of Congo-Brazzaville.
The bog covers an area the size of England and is thought to contain billions of tonnes of peat.
Scientists say investigating the carbon-rich material could shed light on 10,000 years of environmental change in this little-studied region.
Rebecca Morelle reports.
27 May 2014
