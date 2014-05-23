Blood cells infected with malaria
Immune children aid malaria vaccine development

A group of children in Tanzania who are naturally immune to malaria are helping scientists to develop a new vaccine.

US researchers have found that they produce an antibody that attacks the malaria-causing parasite at a key stage in its life-cycle.

Rebecca Morelle reports.

