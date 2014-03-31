Video

A UN report into climate change has warned that worldwide food production will be hit by the impact of global warming.

Bangladeshi farmer Mohammad Jamal Hossain told BBC Radio 5 live's Victoria Derbyshire that agriculture iss the main source of employment, and his area will be "destroyed" without it.

Tony Seabrook, wheat farmer and President of the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of Western Australia, said that farming is becoming "much more difficult" in a "drying climate."

Oklahoma crop farmer Clay Pope shared his concerns that the already wild weather that had plagued the region would be put "on steroids" by climate change.