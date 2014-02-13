Explosive science to prevent avalanche

Video

The 2013-2014 season has been particularly deadly in the Alps in terms of avalanches, with 13 fatalities in Switzerland alone so far.

Researchers from Europe's centre for avalanche forecasting - the WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research in Davos - are employing new technology to improve their chances of predicting and preventing these disasters.

One method used widely in ski resorts is deliberately triggering avalanches that clear the slopes and make them safe.

Here, snow researcher Stephan Simioni explains why he is studying the precise effect of these explosions in order to help make the mountains safer.