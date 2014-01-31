Video

Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis has claimed the Environment Agency no longer has the equipment available to dredge the Somerset Levels.

He told Today programme presenter John Humphrys the agency had sold "about 50" draglines, used for dredging, when it took over from the regional drainage board 30 years ago.

Mr Eavis, who began a £4m campaign in 2014 to prevent future flooding on the Somerset Levels, described dredging as the only solution to the floods that take place "every single year".

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Friday 31 January 2014.