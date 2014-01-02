A rat in a tunnel
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

New poison spray targets 'super-rats'

The Midlands has one of the biggest rat problems in the UK, with households calling pest control experts more than any other region.

In some parts of the country rats are even becoming resistant to traditional rat poison.

Scientists at the University of Aston have created a new way to control the rat population using a poison spray absorbed through the rat's skin.

David Gregory-Kumar reports.

  • 02 Jan 2014
Go to next video: Galapagos battles rat invasion