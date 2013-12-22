Media player
Astronauts begin International Space Station repairs
Astronauts at the International Space Station have completed the first of a series of spacewalks to carry out urgent repairs.
Two Americans astronauts conducted the first of three possible spacewalks needed to mend the station's critical cooling system - half of which automatically shut down last week after detecting abnormal temperatures.
Nasa said the situation was potentially serious but not life-threatening.
Denise Hammick reports.
22 Dec 2013
