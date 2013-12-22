Astronaut working on exterior of International Space Station
Astronauts begin International Space Station repairs

Astronauts at the International Space Station have completed the first of a series of spacewalks to carry out urgent repairs.

Two Americans astronauts conducted the first of three possible spacewalks needed to mend the station's critical cooling system - half of which automatically shut down last week after detecting abnormal temperatures.

Nasa said the situation was potentially serious but not life-threatening.

Denise Hammick reports.

