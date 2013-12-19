A damaged train in Ireland
What is a 'weather bomb'?

Tomasz Schafernaker explains what a weather bomb is after the British Isles were hit by strong winds and storms last week.

The storm conditions are continuing across the UK, with two people killed on Monday.

More than 100,000 homes are without power in southern England and road, sea and air travel all disrupted on Christmas Eve.

  • 19 Dec 2013
