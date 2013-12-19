Migrating birds lured into traps

Video

UK sovereign base areas (SBAs) in Cyprus have become illegal bird-trapping "hot spots", according to research.

The RSPB and BirdLife Cyprus have been monitoring songbird-trapping operations on the island since 2002.

BirdLife Cyprus told BBC News that, in that time, the scale of bird-trapping had increased by 54%.

Although it is widespread on the island, the charity said that some of the largest trapping operations were on UK soil.

Martin Hellicar from BirdLife Cyprus explained that in Dhekelia - an SBA in the south-east of the island - organised criminal gangs created "labyrinths" of acacia trees - irrigating the plantations and cutting corridors through them in order to set up long mist nets.

This footage, captured by BirdLife Cyprus in Dhekelia, reveals one of these mist net labyrinths, including the speakers playing recording birdsong, which the trappers use to attract the birds.