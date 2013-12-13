Media player
Lusi mud volcano slows dramatically
Scientists say the Lusi mud volcano in Indonesia should not be erupting in any significant way by the end of the decade - much sooner than previous estimates.
The assessment is based on satellite data that records the rate at which the ground is changing in response to the material spewing up on to the surface.
Researchers say the system is losing pressure rapidly.
The eruption, which began in the Porong subdistrict of Sidoarjo in East Java in 2006, is the largest of its kind.
13 Dec 2013
