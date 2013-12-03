Virtual reality world
Can a virtual world reduce racism?

A recent study into innate or ingrained racism in white people has found that spending just ten minutes in a virtual world can change the way they view people with different coloured skin.

BBC Click's Melissa Hogenboom finds out more.

