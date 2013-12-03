Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Can a virtual world reduce racism?
A recent study into innate or ingrained racism in white people has found that spending just ten minutes in a virtual world can change the way they view people with different coloured skin.
BBC Click's Melissa Hogenboom finds out more.
Watch more clips on the Click website. If you are in the UK, you can watch the whole programme on BBC iPlayer.
-
03 Dec 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window