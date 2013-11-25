Video

Britain faces difficult choices about its future energy supplies, yet every proposal meets strenuous, sometimes hostile, objections.

For The Editors, a programme that sets out to ask challenging questions, the BBC' science editor David Shukman sets out to find out why everyone is so angry about energy.

He meets people who are campaigning against fracking and wind turbines, and also meets a green activist who, after years of opposition, has now decided that nuclear power is the best option.

But whatever the UK opts for, some big energy projects need to be delivered soon - before the power starts to run out.

Watch The Editors at 23:20 GMT on Monday 25 November on BBC One (except in Wales or Northern Ireland) or later on the BBC iPlayer.