Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hawking congratulates Peter Higgs
Two scientists have won the Nobel prize in physics for their work on the theory of the Higgs boson.
Peter Higgs, from the UK, and Francois Englert from Belgium, share the prize.
In the 1960s they were among several physicists who proposed a mechanism to explain why the most basic building blocks of the Universe have mass.
Prof Stephen Hawking was among those eager to offer their congratulations.
08 Oct 2013
