Stephen Hawking
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hawking congratulates Peter Higgs

Two scientists have won the Nobel prize in physics for their work on the theory of the Higgs boson.

Peter Higgs, from the UK, and Francois Englert from Belgium, share the prize.

In the 1960s they were among several physicists who proposed a mechanism to explain why the most basic building blocks of the Universe have mass.

Prof Stephen Hawking was among those eager to offer their congratulations.

  • 08 Oct 2013
Go to next video: The shy scientist