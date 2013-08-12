Media player
Perseid meteor shower reaches peak
Sky gazers are preparing for the high point of the annual Perseid meteors, as the Earth's orbit takes it through a stream of dusty comet debris.
Fragments left behind when comet Swift-Tuttle passed close to Earth in 1992 burn up as they strike the atmosphere, creating spectacular streaks of light across the night sky.
The meteors appear to come from a point in the constellation of Perseus, hence the name Perseid.
Pallab Ghosh reports.
12 Aug 2013
