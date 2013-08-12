Perseid meteor shower reaches peak

Video

Sky gazers are preparing for the high point of the annual Perseid meteors, as the Earth's orbit takes it through a stream of dusty comet debris.

Fragments left behind when comet Swift-Tuttle passed close to Earth in 1992 burn up as they strike the atmosphere, creating spectacular streaks of light across the night sky.

The meteors appear to come from a point in the constellation of Perseus, hence the name Perseid.

