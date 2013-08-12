Perseid meteor shooting across night sky
Perseid meteor shower reaches peak

Sky gazers are preparing for the high point of the annual Perseid meteors, as the Earth's orbit takes it through a stream of dusty comet debris.

Fragments left behind when comet Swift-Tuttle passed close to Earth in 1992 burn up as they strike the atmosphere, creating spectacular streaks of light across the night sky.

The meteors appear to come from a point in the constellation of Perseus, hence the name Perseid.

Pallab Ghosh reports.

  • 12 Aug 2013
