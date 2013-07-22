Video

Prof Mark Sephton, a geologist at Imperial College London, explains why he believes humans could achieve more than robots on the surface of the Red Planet.

He heads out to a Leicestershire Quarry to illustrate what opportunities a human expedition to Mars could offer.

Thanks to Dave Gazzard and Midland Quarry Products (Hanson UK) for their help with the making of this film

Video Journalist: Neil Bowdler. Music: Spiro.