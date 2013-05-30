Media player
Bad choices make apes 'throw tantrums'
Like many humans, chimpanzees and bonobos react quite emotionally when they take risks that fail to pay off.
This is according to researchers from Duke University in the US, who developed decision-making games that the apes played to earn edible treats.
In this clip, a chimp named Timi loses the the game - receiving a bland piece of cucumber rather than a preferred piece of banana - and reacts with what looks very much like the ape equivalent of a tantrum.
Footage courtesy of Alexandra Rosati, Yale University
30 May 2013
These are external links and will open in a new window