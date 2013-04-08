Media player
Plane flights 'to get more bumpy'
Flights across the North Atlantic could get a lot bumpier in the future if the climate changes as scientists expect.
Planes are already encountering stronger winds, and could now face more turbulence, according to research led from Reading University, UK.
Dr Paul Williams described the work to our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
08 Apr 2013
