Brain scans can 'read our dreams'

Japanese scientists are claiming they have found a way to read people's dreams.
Using brain scans, the researchers say they can decode dreams with a high degree of accuracy.
The study is published in the journal Science. Rebecca Morelle reports on its findings.
05 Apr 2013
