Can scientists read dreams?

Japanese scientists are claiming they have found a way to read dreams.

Using brain scans, the researchers say they have been able to predict the images that people see as they sleep.

The study is published in the journal Science.

Speaking to the Today programme's Evan Davis, Dr Sue Wilson, a senior research fellow in brain sciences at Imperial College London, explained "if I wanted to look at your dreams I would have to put you in the scanner for two or three days at a time... and then I would have to ask you to sleep in the scanner."